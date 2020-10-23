Trump: They Play Games in Philadelphia — Watch the Voting Very Closely

President Donald Trump expressed suspicion of Democrat voting tactics in Philadelphia on Friday, urging his supporters to watch closely for any fraud.

“You got to be very careful in Philadelphia. They play games in Philadelphia, and they won’t let us watch the count in Philadelphia,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida.

The president was likely referring to his campaign’s efforts to have poll watchers at satellite election offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On October 9, a Philadelphia judge ruled against a campaign lawsuit to allow poll watchers at the satellite offices where voters can drop off ballots.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro also warned the Trump campaign on Thursday after they videotaped Philadelphia voters depositing their ballots in drop boxes to watch for voter fraud.

Shapiro argued that the tactics could amount to voter intimidation.

Trump referred to past elections in Philadelphia where Republicans got either very few or no votes at all. In 2012, Mitt Romney got zero votes in 59 voting divisions in Philadelphia.

“So we’re watching Philadelphia … because I don’t like what I’m hearing about Philadelphia,” Trump said.

Of the 1,322,440 mail-in and early in-person ballots returned, Democrats lead Republicans with 71 percent. Republicans only have 20 percent, while nine percent is “other.”