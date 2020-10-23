Licensed Gun Owner Shoots Alleged Home Invader in Chicago

A licensed gun owner shot and wounded an alleged home invader in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the 46-year-old homeowner with a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card and a concealed carry permit heard strange noises just before 5 p.m. and went to investigate.

While so doing, he came face to face with a 58-year-old alleged intruder and the two got into a physical altercation, during which the homeowner shot the suspect.

A homeowner shot an intruder in Albany Park during a home invasion. The intruder is in good condition after being taken to a nearby hospital.​ https://t.co/MzroGVFe0b — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 22, 2020

The suspect fled the scene after being shot, but was captured by police and taken to a hospital to have his wounds treated.

Shootings have surged during 2020 in Chicago, with the Chicago Tribune reporting over 3,300 shooting victims victims between January 1, 2020, and October 11, 2020, alone.

The Chicago Killing Fields yield their gruesome daily harvest. https://t.co/f459vFCWOy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 16, 2020

Breitbart News reported over 30 people were shot, seven fatally, last weekend alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

