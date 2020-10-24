Arizona Poll: Donald Trump 47%, Joe Biden 46%

Joe Biden and President Trump are statistically tied in Arizona, two surveys examining the presidential race in the Grand Canyon State reveal.

Both surveys were released this week and show the two candidates in a virtual dead heat.

A Susquehanna Polling and Research survey shows Trump and Biden tied with 46 percent each, but Trump carries a slight edge when leaners are included, bumping the president up to 47 percent:

Susquehanna Polling and Research, Inc. fielded the survey October 19-22 among 500 likely general election voters. It has a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percent.

An Arizona for the American Action Forum/Basswood Research survey, taken October 3-5 among 800 likely voters, also examined the quickly approaching presidential race and found Trump and Biden tied in the state with 48 percent support each. The survey’s margin of error is +/- 3.5 percent:

Morning Consult also released a survey this week, showing Trump leading Biden by a single percentage point:

ARIZONA

Trump 48% (+1)

Biden 47%

.

OHIO

Trump 49% (+2)

Biden 47%

.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Trump 51% (+6)

Biden 45%@MorningConsult, LV, 10/11-20https://t.co/7AsGqSmIR8 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 22, 2020

Saturday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden leading by 2.4 percent.

Notably, the Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) and her Democrat challenger Mark Kelly is also tightening, with both the Susquehanna Polling and Research poll and American Action Forum/Basswood Research survey showing McSally taking the lead after months of Kelly dominating in the polls.

With the race narrowing in Arizona, the Biden campaign is enlisting help from Hollywood. Pop icon Cher is expected to stump for the former vice president in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.