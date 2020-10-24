Beverly Hills Goes MAGA as Thousands of Trump Supporters Rally

With just nine days left before America goes to the polls, Trump supporters, reportedly in the thousands, descended upon Beverly Hills, California, yet again for another huge MAGA rally.

There were at least three previous pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills — the most recent on October 10. Before that, supporters held another rally on October 3. Breitbart News reported BLM and Antifa protesters crashed that rally.

“Trump Rally — Beverly Hills,” tweeted one individual on Saturday, alongside a video and the hashtags, #GaysForTrump, #LatinosForTrump, #BlacksForTrump, and #WomenForTrump, suggesting that the large crowd was rather diverse.

Trump supporters take over the intersection Rodeo Dr. & Dayton Way in Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills: Total pro-Trump take over of the intersection at Rodeo Dr. & Dayton Way. pic.twitter.com/clm3XHo6Jt — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 25, 2020

“Beverly Hills Trump Rally is *insane* today — haven’t even walked inside the Garden Park yet,” noted another Twitter user who posted a purported video of the event.

Dance Party Starting! #MAGA FREEDOM RALLY Beverly Hills Sign 2-8 PM EVERY Saturday ♥ pic.twitter.com/483C5Nh2Rb — Latina O’Crazio CornPop (@OcrazioCornPop) October 25, 2020

After gathering in front of the Beverly Hills sign on Santa Monica Blvd, the rally-goers took to marching up Rodeo Drive chanting “USA USA USA.”

“Beverly Hills, California,” tweeted the Trump campaign’s Abigail Marone.

“This is happening in BEVERLY HILLS,” tweeted Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. “Are we really supposed to believe Biden is up 14 points?”

This is happening in BEVERLY HILLS Are we really supposed to believe Biden is up 14 points? pic.twitter.com/IulwWR8eJ6 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 25, 2020

