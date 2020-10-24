In Ohio, Donald Trump Celebrates Return of Big Ten College Football

President Donald Trump on Saturday campaigned in Circleville, Ohio, celebrating the return of college football.

“It’s great to be back in Ohio to celebrate the return of Big Ten football with a big victory today for the Buckeyes,” Trump said after taking the stage.

The Ohio State Buckeyes played and won their first game of the season, beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“Fifty-two to 17,” Trump said, referring to the score. “Not bad, not bad.”

The president reminded his supporters that Biden famously blamed him for Big 10 conference colleges being unable to play football during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I said, ‘What the hell is he talking about’?” Trump recalled, noting that he was immediately inspired to get it back open.

“I said, ‘You know what we’ll do? We’ll teach Sleepy Joe and that group that don’t have what it takes, we’ll teach them how to do it,” Trump recalled.

Trump joked he was glad that the team won, or he would not have wanted to show up in Ohio.

“I know that life in Ohio is not complete without the glory of Ohio State football,” he said.