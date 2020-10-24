Pence to Tallahassee, FL Rallygoers: Biden a ‘Trojan Horse’ for the Radical Left — ‘Choice in This Election Is Whether America Remains America’

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — With early voting well underway and just 10 days to go until Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence took the stage on a rainy evening in the Sunshine State’s capital city to rally his ticket’s cause.

Rallygoers assembled at the Tallahassee International Airport in Leon County, a traditionally Democrat county, and despite the weather and $20 parking charge, cheered on Pence and President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

I’m disgusted with the City of Tallahassee @CityofTLH taking advantage of @realDonaldTrump supporters seeing the @vp by charging $20 for a lot that is free and empty any other day. I guess that is what happens when @MayorOfTLH endorses the opponent — Evan Power (@EvanPower) October 24, 2020

Pence emphasized Trump’s accomplishments, many of which were promises made during the 2016 presidential election campaign. However, he also warned what a Joe Biden presidency could mean for the country.

“So we passed through a time of testing in the course of this year,” he said. “But we are soon coming to a time of choosing, and that is why I know you all came out in the rain tonight because you know like I do that the choice has never been clearer, but the stakes have never been higher. I mean, when you look at their agenda, the agenda that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to bring to the White House — higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine, a Green New Deal, abortion on demand, defunding the police, packing the courts — it is clear. Joe Biden may be nothing more than it Trojan Horse for the radical left. He would take our country somewhere we have never been before. Now Joe Biden said democracy is on the ballot. Well, I think our economic recovery is on the ballot. I think law and order are on the ballot.”

The Vice President went on to explain how the election was more about politics or ideology. Instead, he said it was about the nation’s character that was on the November 3 ballot.

“But I also think there are things far more foundational to who we are as a nation that are on the ballot as well. In this election, I think it is not going to be so much as whether Florida and America are more Republican or more Democrat, more conservative or more liberal, more red or more blue. I think the choice in this election is whether America remains America, whether we are going to chart a future even in these challenging times on our highest ideals of faith and family and patriotism and freedom, or whether we are going to let Joe Biden and the radical left take us down the path towards socialism, less freedom, and American decline. So let me just say to each one of you gathered here from my heart: For all the ideals that have always made America great, for the freedom that we cherish in this nation, we need to decide right here and right now that Joe Biden will never be President of the United States. We are going to reallege president Donald Trump for four more years.”

