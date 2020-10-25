WATCH: Kamala Harris Appeals to Cleveland Voters As they Stand in Line to Vote

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) delivered a speech to early voters in line in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, thanking them for voting.

She received a warm reception from those outside the Cuyahoga County election office — a jurisdiction where Hillary Clinton received nearly two-thirds of the votes cast in 2016, though Donald Trump won Ohio by a wide margin.

We the people have the power at the ballot box. Thanks for a great day Ohio! pic.twitter.com/wWsSwTuD8n — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 25, 2020

.@KamalaHarris’ next stop us outside the @cuyahogaboe where there’s still a huge line of people waiting to early vote. pic.twitter.com/tqqUcj1YPL — Seth A. Richardson (@SethARichardson) October 24, 2020

Cleveland.com reported:

Harris, who made several campaign stops around Northeast Ohio on Saturday before a scheduled voter mobilization speech later in the afternoon, made an unexpected trip to the downtown office, the only early voting site in that serves the 1.2 million people in the county. “Thank you for voting and voting early,” Harris said to the crowd, most of whom cheered. “Your vote is your voice, your voice is your vote. There is so much at stake. Don’t let anyone ever take your power. The power of your voice is so important. You are going to make the difference.” “You are going to make the decision about your future, about your family’s future,” Harris continued. “It is through the voice of your vote. And you have the power — the power is with the people. And you know that. That’s why you’re standing in this line today, and I just came to say thank you. Thank you, Cleveland.”

Ohio election codes prohibit electioneering at the entrance of polling places or within ten feet of voters waiting in line, though it appears Joe Biden’s running mate managed to obey the law.

President Trump also spoke in Ohio on Saturday — in Circleville, south of Columbus.

