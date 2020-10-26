House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on Congress to “reverse the damage” done by a “radical Republican court” after Senate Republicans voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday evening.

She also called the seat “usurped,” suggesting that the seat was taken illegally or by force, and claimed that Republicans were trying to “destroy” Americans’ health care with Barrett’s confirmation.

“Congress will have to reverse the damage of a radical Republican court and defend pre-existing condition protections together with every other benefit and protection of the Affordable Care Act,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“With this usurped Supreme Court seat, the President is ripping away millions of families’ health care in the middle of a pandemic that has infected over 8.6 million and killed nearly one-quarter of a million Americans,” she added.

Pelosi also said Barrett’s confirmation “threatens” women’s rights to make their own medical decisions, the rights of LGBTQ Americans and union workers, the environment, and voting rights, before calling for a Congress to “remedy” that threat.

“We must have a Congress that is prepared to remedy what the Supreme Court will do to undermine the health, financial security, and well-being of American families,” she said.

Democrat lawmakers and activists began calling for adding additional Supreme Court justices even before Barrett’s confirmation, something they have threatened to do if they take back the Senate on November 3.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-CA) also struck a menacing tone, telling Senate Republicans that they will “regret” their vote, and may regret it for a lot “longer” than they think.

“You walk a perilous road. I know that you think this will eventually blow over, but you’re wrong. The American people will never forget this blatant act of bad faith,” he said.

