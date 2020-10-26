Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) threatened Republicans voting to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, telling them that they would “regret” it.

Schumer said:

I want to be very clear with Republican colleagues. You may win this vote, and Amy Coney Barrett may become the next associate justice of the Supreme Court, but you will never, never get your credibility back. And the next time the American people give Democrats a majority in this chamber, you will have forfeited the right to tell us how to run that majority.

“You walk a perilous road. I know that you think this will eventually blow over, but you’re wrong. The American people will never forget this blatant act of bad faith,” he added.

Schumer cited an alleged quote from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “‘You’ll regret this,’ he told Democrats once, ‘And you may regret it — this a lot sooner than you think.'”

“Listen to those words,” Schumer said. “‘You’ll regret this, and you may regret it a lot sooner than you think.’ I would change just one word. My colleagues may regret this for a lot longer than they think.”

Schumer called Barrett’s planned confirmation vote a “sordid chapter” in the history of the Senate and the Supreme Court, and then delivered more dark messages.

“My deepest and greatest sadness is for the American people. Generations yet unborn will suffer the consequences of this nomination,” he said.

He also said Monday would “go down as one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the United States Senate.”

