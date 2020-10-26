Watch: Sign Falls Off Podium as Jill Biden Pitches Public Option

Jill Biden suffered a prop malfunction on Monday as she pitched more government involvement in health care.

Biden was speaking Macon, Georgia, promoting a “public health insurance option,” before the sign on the front of the podium tumbled to the ground.

Biden did not seem to notice.

In September, Joe Biden suffered a similar problem with his “Build Back Better” sign in Cleveland:

Alternating between notes and a teleprompter, Biden said, “And you know, uh, he doesn’t— what he does, he, uh, he lies to you. He lies to you about exactly what’s happening.”

Biden continued, referring to the woman who introduced him:

Does he lie to you when— like this president did to your husband. that all the workers at GM plant in Lordstown were going to be in good shape. Remember when he said— you said it Tiffany, he said, ‘Don’t move. Don’t sell your house because no Ohio factory will shut down in Donald Trump’s America.’

The “Build Back Better” sign then fell to the ground.

“He doesn’t pay his fair share— don’t worry about that,” he said about the sign.

“He doesn’t pay his fair share in taxes. He said he— that makes him smart. What does that do? What does that make you?” Biden said.

