Conservatives Celebrate, Leftists Freak Out Over Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation

The news of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday was greeted with celebration on the right and outraged hysteria on the left.

Conservatives took to social media to celebrate Barrett’s Senate confirmation and razz the left for their failure to block President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has such a nice ring to it #ConfirmACB #Justice4Life pic.twitter.com/pntTZ9w6ca — studentsforlife (@StudentsforLife) October 27, 2020

Many conservatives noted the irony that Barrett’s confirmation fell on Hillary Clinton’s birthday.

The Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee offered the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee birthday greetings in their tweet announcing Barrett’s confirmation.

Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 27, 2020

Happy Birthday, Hillary! Please accept our gift of Justice Amy Coney Barrett! pic.twitter.com/Q4gorAxgLg — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 26, 2020

Prominent Catholics on Twitter celebrated the news by mocking the left’s paranoid attacks on Barrett’s devout Catholic faith.

New York Post opinion editor Sohrab Ahmari recalled Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s notorious comments during Barrett’s 2017 Senate confirmation hearing for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Feinstein questioned whether Barrett’s faith would preclude her from carrying out her duties as a judge because “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

The dogma now lives loudly on the highest court in the land. — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 27, 2020

Harvard Law Professor Adrian Vermeule alluded the fact that six of the Supreme Court’s nine justices are now Catholic.

I don’t want to alarm anyone, but does something look different about the SCOTUS conference room? pic.twitter.com/I3rJFgkDD1 — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) October 27, 2020

Princeton Law Professor Robert George alluded to the left’s false allegations associating Barrett with Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel (and subsequent television series) The Handmaid’s Tale.

With my favorite Handmaiden of the Law. pic.twitter.com/Zger3pgiTa — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) October 27, 2020

Some conservatives expressed satisfaction in seeing Barrett confirmed after years of witnessing the left’s unfair treatment of conservative judicial nominees.

Get Owned Libs Conservatives Remember pic.twitter.com/ZTDlMHXHq9 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 26, 2020

The conservative satire site The Babylon Bee had some fun with Justice Kavanaugh’s self-declared fondness for beer.

Kavanaugh Empties Keg Of Beer On ACB's Head In Celebration https://t.co/OnxSfegzNY — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the woke left took to social media to express their horror and trauma at the news of Barrett’s confirmation.

These people absolutely need psychiatric help. pic.twitter.com/wP7b138Isg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2020

People are literally screaming into pillows over the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation right now. pic.twitter.com/FlLgygIruI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2020