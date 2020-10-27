Conservatives Celebrate, Leftists Freak Out Over Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation

Rebecca Mansour

The news of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday was greeted with celebration on the right and outraged hysteria on the left.

Conservatives took to social media to celebrate Barrett’s Senate confirmation and razz the left for their failure to block President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Many conservatives noted the irony that Barrett’s confirmation fell on Hillary Clinton’s birthday.

The Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee offered the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee birthday greetings in their tweet announcing Barrett’s confirmation.

Prominent Catholics on Twitter celebrated the news by mocking the left’s paranoid attacks on Barrett’s devout Catholic faith.

New York Post opinion editor Sohrab Ahmari recalled Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s notorious comments during Barrett’s 2017 Senate confirmation hearing for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Feinstein questioned whether Barrett’s faith would preclude her from carrying out her duties as a judge because “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

Harvard Law Professor Adrian Vermeule alluded the fact that six of the Supreme Court’s nine justices are now Catholic.

Princeton Law Professor Robert George alluded to the left’s false allegations associating Barrett with Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel (and subsequent television series) The Handmaid’s Tale.

Some conservatives expressed satisfaction in seeing Barrett confirmed after years of witnessing the left’s unfair treatment of conservative judicial nominees.

The conservative satire site The Babylon Bee had some fun with Justice Kavanaugh’s self-declared fondness for beer.

Meanwhile, the woke left took to social media to express their horror and trauma at the news of Barrett’s confirmation.

