Report: Remington Arms Lays Off 585 Workers, No Severance Pay

The Times-Union reports Remington Outdoor Company in Ilion, New York, laid off 585 workers without severance pay and made clear job-related benefits will expire at the end of this week.

The Times-Union described Remington as “bankrupt,” noting the company has recently been bought out.

On June 28, 2020, Breitbart News reported Remington was eyeing bankruptcy and the Wall Street Journal reported Remington was “[making] preparations for the Navajo Nation to serve as the lead bidder to purchase Remington’s assets out of Chapter 11.”

On September 29, 2020, Syracuse.com reported the “non-Marlin portion of Remington’s firearms business” ended up being sold to Roundhill Group LLC. The union representing Remington workers was encouraged by the sale, believing it portended well for the Ilion factory.

Remington Arms sent Gov. Cuomo (D) a letter, offering to use its Ilion, New York, factory to build respirators during the coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/EZRVovC5hP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 1, 2020

But yesterday’s layoffs crushed those hopes.

United Mine Workers of America president Cecil Roberts said, “This outrageous action by Remington Outdoor company is a slap in the face.”

He added, “We are now working with the new company to get the plant reopened and start putting our members back to work. But the old, failed Remington had one more kick in the pants for our members.”

