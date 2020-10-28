Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer quickly blamed President Trump for the alleged plotters of a kidnap conspiracy, but they hated Trump, too.

The Detroit News reported Delaware resident Barry Croft proposed killing anyone in government.

Evidence collected by FBI agents portrays his Facebook account as a virtual bulletin board filled with violent imagery, including a noose and a list of grievances in which he mulled killing Democrats and Republicans including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Muslims and liberals. “I say we hang everything currently governing us, they’re all guilty!!!,” Croft wrote in May on his Facebook page, which also included an image of Trump. “Wanna hang this mf’er too…”

On May 17, Croft allegedly criticized Hillary Clinton, saying a noose “for war crimes against humanity awaits.”

He later posted, “I’m for hanging Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians.”

Last year, Croft was pardoned by Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) over “possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault and burglary,” according to Delaware Online.

Another alleged conspirator, Brandon Caserta of Detroit, denounced Trump as a “tyrant.”

Here is the Michigan nutjob with the big anarchist flag talking about how anti-Trump he is pic.twitter.com/HIik2rqVM3 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 8, 2020

“Trump is not your friend, dude,” Caserta said, with an anarchist flag hanging behind him.

“And it amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant,” he said.

“Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude,” Caserta continued.

Caserta and five others are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Kidnap, which could bring a sentence of up to life in prison.

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said. “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight.”

