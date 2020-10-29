Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf: ACB’s Confirmation ‘Attack on Affordable Care Act’ and Abortion

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) condemned the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as “an attack on the Affordable Care Act” and “reproductive rights,” aka, abortion.

Wolf tweeted his reaction to Barrett’s confirmation, echoing the outrage of Senate Democrats that President Donald Trump succeeded in the confirmation of a third Supreme Court justice.

Justice Barrett’s confirmation is an attack on the Affordable Care Act and it’s an attack on reproductive rights. But I want Pennsylvanians to know that I'm going to do everything in my power as governor to protect their health care access. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 27, 2020

Barrett made clear during her confirmation hearings she has no agenda, but plans to follow the rule of law.

Wolf’s tweet sparked reaction from pro-life groups in Pennsylvania as well as Planned Parenthood.

“The human being in the womb is a person and should be protected,” said Michael Geer, president of Pennsylvania Family Institute, reported ABC27 News. “If Gov. Wolf is scared about what that might mean for what he calls reproductive rights — and what that really means is a pro-abortion position — than maybe the Constitution is not so explicit on that issue.”

Emily Callen, executive director of Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates, however, said, “I think it’s clear. Abortion is healthcare.”

Wolf is beholden to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion business, which has benefited from the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

In 2018, Planned Parenthood announced it would be spending $1.5 million to re-elect Wolf, a supporter of abortion on demand.

Wolf vetoed a bill in 2017 that would have banned dismemberment abortions in his state, calling the ban “extreme” and “restrictive” for women.

I just vetoed the most restrictive anti-choice bill in the country because PA women don’t need Harrisburg politicians making their health care decisions. #SB3 pic.twitter.com/BVkMeOTFye — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 18, 2017

In 2019, Wolf tweeted a video message in which he vowed to veto any bill that restricts abortion in his state.

“I’m appalled by legislation in Alabama, Georgia, and even here in Pennsylvania that limits a woman’s right to choose,” the Democrat governor said. “I’ll veto any anti-choice bill that lands on my desk. I won’t let our commonwealth go backward on reproductive rights.”

I’m appalled by legislation in Alabama, Georgia, and even here in Pennsylvania that limits a woman’s right to choose. I’ll veto any anti-choice bill that lands on my desk. I won’t let our commonwealth go backward on reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/CJ8Fs6krSo — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 16, 2019

As Breitbart News reported, Republicans in Pennsylvania have attempted, but lost, their challenges to the state’s ballot deadlines.

Now, the Luzerne County Board of Elections has filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court asking Barrett to recuse herself from a voting case that could affect the results of the 2020 election.

“Republicans have vigorously mounted legal challenges to the lax interpretation of Pennsylvania’s ballot deadlines–but lost each go-round in the Keystone State,” Law & Crime further reported.

“They eventually appealed directly to the Supreme Court to stay the state court’s mandate–but Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court’s few remaining liberal members to deny that recent emergency application,” the report added.