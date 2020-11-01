‘Huge’ Crowd Lines Up for President Trump Ahead of Hickory, North Carolina Rally

Supporters wait before President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Vice President Mike Pence stopped by Hickory, North Carolina, where President Trump is expected to hold a rally at 5:30 p.m. Eastern, and noted the “huge” crowd awaiting the president, as photos and videos show.

Stopped by the Trump Rally in Hickory, NC—Hours to go before the Rally and already a Huge crowd awaiting President @realDonaldTrump! Great enthusiasm! Two more days for FOUR MORE YEARS! Let’s go get it done!” Pence said Sunday afternoon alongside photos of the crowd: 

Sunday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden up by less than half a percentage point in the Old North State.

Trump’s stop in North Carolina will be his third of the day and will be followed by two more — one in Rome, Georgia, and the other in Opa-locka, Florida.

The president has continued to generate massive, enthusiastic crowds in the key swing states in the final stretch of the presidential race. His rally Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, attracted tens of thousands alone:

Similarly, thousands of supporters gathered in Michigan’s Macomb County and Iowa’s Dubuque in the cold to hear the president speak on Sunday:

