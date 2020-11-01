PHOTOS: Beverly Hills Rallies for Trump — Again

LOS ANGELES, California — Hundreds of Trump supporters rallied again in Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon, lining Santa Monica Boulevard and waving American flags and Trump signs as cars rolled by, honking and waving in support.

The rally was a sequel to a similar rally on Saturday, as Breitbart News reported.

