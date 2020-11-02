Joe Biden Campaign Won’t Say if He’ll Cooperate with FBI Probe on Son

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign refuses to say whether the candidate will cooperate with an FBI criminal investigation into his son Hunter Biden.

On Thursday, Sinclair investigative reporter James Rosen reported the FBI in 2019 opened a criminal investigation of Hunter Biden and his associates focused on money laundering that remains open and active.

Breitbart News sent a query to the Biden campaign on Thursday but did not receive a response.

The query asked:

In light of Sinclair TV’s James Rosen’s reporting on Thursday evening that the FBI opened a criminal investigation in 2019 into “Hunter Biden and his associates” focused on allegations of money-laundering and that it remains open and active today, I would like to ask the following: 1) Do former VP Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and brother James Biden intend to cooperate with the FBI investigation? 2) If elected president, will Joe Biden commit to not pardoning Hunter if the FBI charges him with a crime that he may be convicted of?

The FBI reportedly seized a laptop and hard drive belonging to Hunter Biden, after it was abandoned at a computer repair shop and in possession of the shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac.

Fox News previously reported on FBI documents, including an FBI “Receipt for Property” form, detailing the FBI’s interactions with Isaac, the owner of “The Mac Shop” who reported the laptop’s contents to authorities.

One document had a “Case ID” section, which was filled with the hand-written number: 272D-BA-3065729, Fox News reported. The “272” is reportedly the FBI’s classification for money laundering, and “272D” refers to “Money Laundering, Unknown SUA [Specified Unlawful Activity]—White Collar Crime Program. “BA” means the case was opened in the FBI’s Baltimore field office, sources told Fox News.

Another document was a subpoena sent to Isaac to testify before U.S. District Court in Delaware on December 9, 2019. The documents also state the subpoena was carried out in Wilmington, Delaware, which falls under the jurisdiction of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office, according to the report.

Sinclair’s Rosen also reported a former Hunter Biden business partner, Tony Bobulinski, was interviewed by the FBI on October 23, 2020, for five hours, on Biden’s overseas business dealings. Bobulinski has said that Hunter Biden’s father, Joe Biden, was involved in those dealings.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski says the team of @FBI agents who interviewed him for five hours last Friday were "taking extensive notes and asked multiple questions" about Hunter Biden's texts on Burisma and Ukraine. More to come soon on this feed and your @WeAreSinclair stations. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 30, 2020

