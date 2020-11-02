Supporters of President Donald Trump chanted “LeBron James Sucks!” as the president referred to the NBA at a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania Monday.

“How about basketball?” Trump asked, speaking about how the NBA embraced political Black Lives Matter activism and kneeling during the national anthem in protest.

The protests damaged the league’s broadcast ratings in the United States.

“How about LeBron? I felt very badly for LeBron,” Trump said, referring to basketball star LeBron James who organized the NBA protests with advice from former President Barack Obama.

“When they don’t respect our country, when they don’t respect our flag, nobody wants to watch,” Trump continued.

The crowd responded by shouting, “LeBron James sucks!”

“What a crowd!” Trump replied.

Critics of James note that he frequently complains about the United States but helps cover up the truths of the horrors committed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

LeBron James hosted Obama on his HBO show on Sunday, referring to the former president as “My President” during their conversation.

James has refused to communicate with President Donald Trump on issues that he cares about, despite the president’s willingness to work on issues important to the black community.

“I don’t go back and forth with anybody,” James said. “And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy.”