Franklin Graham: ‘Pray for Our Nation and This Election’

Christian evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham asked his followers Wednesday morning to “continue to pray for our nation and this election.”

Graham, who has been a supporter of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, posted to Facebook:

Many fear that some are trying to steal the election, so join me in praying that the will of God would be done. Pray that the enemies of God would be quieted and that all their plans would be put to nothing.

On Tuesday, Graham encouraged Americans to “pray before you vote.”

He noted that the United States “is an imperfect country that worked through its failures to become strong and a beacon of light.”

“No other country has brought more freedom and prosperity to so many people from around the world than the United States of America,” he asserted. “As Lee Greenwood would say—God bless the U.S.A.!