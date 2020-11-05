Pennsylvania Secretary of State: Results Could Be Announced Today

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar speaks during a news conference offering updates regarding the counting of ballots in the general election, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Hannah Bleau

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) said that the “overwhelming majority” of remaining ballots will be counted today, meaning the winner in the state could be known as soon as Thursday night.

“Yeah they’re coming in. You know, we’re getting 10,000 here, 20,000 there, counties are furiously at work and it looks like we’re ahead of schedule,” Boockvar told CNN’s Jake Tapper. As a result, the state’s victor could be announced by the day’s end:

Boockvar is one of three deeply partisan officials — in addition to Pennsylvania’s Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Secretary of State Josh Shapiro (D) — attempting to quell questions and criticisms over the integrity of the election in the battleground state. Boockvar publicized her opposition to the president on social media in 2017.

“Using the title ‘President’ before the word ‘Trump’ really demeans the office of the presidency…” she wrote at the time:

The Trump campaign maintained on Thursday that they will emerge victorious in Pennsylvania and ensured that “legal ballots are counted, and illegal ballots are not counted” in Pennsylvania.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win the election! If you count the illegal and late votes, they can steal the election from us!” Trump said in a statement Thursday.

