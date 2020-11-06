Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) announced Friday that the race in Georgia remains “too close to call” and said, regardless of the final results, there “will be a recount” due to the narrow margin between the two candidates.

“Right now Georgia remains too close to call. Out of approximately 5 million votes cast, we’ll have a margin of a few thousand,” Raffensperger announced Friday.

“The focus for our office and for the county election officials, for now, remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately,” he continued, explaining that they are beginning to look toward their “next steps.”

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” he said.

The secretary of state said that, as of 10 a.m., there remained a “little under” 5,500 votes in Gwinnett, Floyd, Cherokee, and DeKalb counties, in addition to 8,890 outstanding military ballots that will be counted if they were “returned by the close of business today”:

C-SPAN

Joe Biden (D) recently overtook Trump’s lead in the Peach State, according to Decision Desk HQ:

GA Presidential Election Results Biden (D): 49.39.% ( 2,450,117 votes)

Trump (R): 49.37% ( 2,448,538 votes) Biden Margin: 1,579 (+483)

Estimated: > 99% votes in More results here: https://t.co/xlHf7GZUxJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

While some Democrats have deemed the election over, the Trump campaign is vowing to fight.

“This election is not over,” Trump 2020 campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in a statement. “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”

“Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected,” the campaign added.