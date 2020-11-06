Homeowner Confronts Alleged California Intruder, Shoots Him

A homeowner in Fresno, California, says he confronted an alleged intruder Wednesday morning and tried to get him to leave, before firing shots and wounding the suspect.

The Sacramento Bee reports the shooting occurred in the backyard of a home “near the 4700 block of East Clinton Avenue,” and that the same home was burglarized last week.

Fox 26 reports the homeowner noticed a teen allegedly trying “to break a window on the front door” around 2:30 a.m. The homeowner armed himself with a handgun, went to investigate, at which point the teen allegedly ran around to the back yard.

The homeowner then tried to run the teen off while someone inside the home called 911, but shots ended up being fired and the teen was struck multiple times.

He was transported to a hospital, treated and released into juvenile custody.

