The far-left Washington Post reports that if Joe Biden wins the presidential election, he intends to bring back the Obama era phone and pen approach with a flurry of executive orders.

“President-elect Joe Biden is planning to quickly sign a series of executive orders after being sworn into office on Jan. 20, immediately forecasting that the country’s politics have shifted and that his presidency will be guided by radically different priorities,” the far-left Post reports, and does so inaccurately by referring to Joe Biden is “president-elect.”

Joe Biden is not president-elect. Only the corporate media have said he won the election, which is still going through a series of recounts and lawsuits.

You are not “president-elect” until the electoral college meets and confirms your victory.

Among other things, if he wins, Biden intends to rejoin the disastrous Paris climate accords, rejoin the World Health Organization, repeal President Trump’s ban on immigration from countries that try to sneak terrorists into our country, and reinstate the DREAMer program.

So, good news… If Biden wins, prepare yourselves for higher gas prices, Islamic terrorism, and caravans of illegals aliens… All problems Trump solved.

But that’s not all…

Because a down-ballot red wave narrowed the upcoming Democrat House majority to almost nothing and Republicans will almost certainly keep the GOP Senate majority, Biden intends to go wild with executive orders — at least that’s how I read between these lines:

Biden’s top advisers have spent months quietly working on how best to implement his agenda, with hundreds of transition officials preparing to get to work inside various federal agencies. They have assembled a book filled with his campaign commitments to help guide their early decisions. […] But there has also been a recognition of those around him that he may have to lean more on executive actions that he had once hoped. He can reorient various federal agencies and regulations, and he can adopt a different posture on the world stage. […] “The policy team, the transition policy teams, are focusing now very much on executive power,” said a Biden ally who has been in touch with his team who, like others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. “I expect that to be freely used in a Biden administration at this point, if the Senate becomes a roadblock.”

If he wins, Biden’s going to have to use the “phone and pen” a whole lot more than expected because along with the media, Biden had probably deluded himself into believing a Big Blue Wave was coming.

What’s more, even if Biden does win, he’s limping into office with no mandate, no moral authority, with a black cloud of fraud over his head, and with almost no chance of getting anything radical — like Obamacare — through the U.S. Senate.

He’s basically going to be a doddering old caretaker until 2022, when the GOP will retake the House, and then he will be a doddering old, lame duck caretaker.

But first he has to win this election, and that is still nowhere near assured.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.