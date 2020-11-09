Report: House Democrats to Continue Investigating Trump After White House

House Democrats will reportedly continue investigating President Donald Trump even after he leaves the White House, should he concede the 2020 presidential election.

The Business Insider reported Monday:

House Democrats are showing no sign they intend to just let President Donald Trump off the hook once he’s out of office. In fact, Trump’s re-election loss gives them even more opportunity to get to the bottom of questions they’ve been pursuing for years around the New York businessman-turned-politician’s finances and taxes. Lawmakers armed with subpoena power could also turn up information that federal prosecutors might not know about as the Justice Department under Joe Biden weighs whether to pursue a criminal case against Trump, who as a former president will no longer have immunity from such matters. … Democrats may also get a helping hand in their efforts once Biden gets sworn in and installs new leadership atop the federal government. At that point, agencies like the IRS and Treasury that have often ignored record requests from House lawmakers over the past four years could start sending them reams of long sought-after documents.

Democrats have pursued investigations of Trump, his family, and his private businesses for years in an unprecedented effort to find grounds for ousting the president or tarnishing his reputation.

Those investigations include Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry into “Russia collusion,” which found none; and the impeachment inquiry, which ended earlier this year with Trump’s acquittal.

Democrats are not limiting themselves to oversight of government actions taken by the president and his administration, but will continue to pursue the president’s personal matters.

