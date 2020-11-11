Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) strayed from some of his outspoken GOP colleagues and expressed the belief that the transition process for Joe Biden (D) “ought to begin.”

“We’re on a path it looks likely Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States. It’s not 100 percent certain but it is quite likely,” Toomey told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 in a Monday interview. “So I think a transition process ought to begin.”

Despite his urge for the Trump administration to begin working with Biden’s team, he left the door open to the “unlikely scenario” of President Trump emerging victorious after recounts and lawsuits.