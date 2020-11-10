Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said he expects there to be a second Trump administration when the outcome of the election is final.

A reporter asked Pompeo if the State Department was preparing to engage with the Biden transition team and whether not doing so would delay or hamper a “smooth transition” or pose a national security risk.

Pompeo responded: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

“The world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected. There’s a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly,” he said.

He said the world should have “every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who’s in office on January 20th a minute after noon will also be successful.”

He added that he has already gone through one transition — in the beginning of the administration — and he was very confident that everything would be done to make sure the U.S. government will continue to perform the national security function going forward.

Asked whether he believed there was widespread voter fraud, he responded:

“I’m the secretary of State. I’m getting calls from all across the world. These people are watching our election. They understand that we have a legal process. They understand that this takes time, right? It took us 37 plus days in an election back in 2000. We conducted a successful transition then,” he said.

“I’m very confident that we count and we must count every legal vote. We must make sure that any vote that wasn’t lawful ought not be counted. That dilutes your vote if it’s done improperly. We’ve got to get that right. When we get it right, we’ll get it right. We’re in good shape,” he said.

