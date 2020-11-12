The “socialist wing” is the “new power of the Democratic Party,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during a recent appearance on Axios on HBO.

McCarthy discussed the radical left’s impact on the Democrat Party in the wake of their losses in the U.S. House of Representatives, identifying Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “socialist wing” as the “new power” of the party.

“So, you, this cycle, raised more money than any House Republican ever. What did you learn and how did you pull this off?” Axios’s Mike Allen asked.

“The best way to raise money is just let Nancy Pelosi and AOC talk,” McCarthy responded, prompting a follow-up from Allen, who asked why people “respond so vociferously” to the New York lawmaker.

“Well, she runs the floor,” McCarthy began.

“That wing of the party, the socialist wing of the party, they are the new power of the Democratic party” more so than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “by far,” he exclaimed.

“You watched on the floor. Legislation couldn’t be passed unless AOC agreed with it,” he added:

McCarthy’s remarks coincide with reports of division in the Democrat caucus following their lackluster performance in down-the-ballot races, failing to expand their majority in the House. In August, Pelosi predicted their majority would expand by “double digits.”

While some members of the caucus attribute their party’s losses to the embrace of radical proposals such as defunding police and socialized medicine, others — including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and members of the “Squad” — believe they need to continue to pursue far-left proposals.

“Now, with the blame game erupting, corporate Democrats are attacking so-called far-left policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal for election defeats in the House and the Senate,” Sanders wrote in an op-ed on Wednesday. “They are dead wrong.”