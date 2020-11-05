Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said that Democrats should never say “defund the police” or use the word “socialism” during a press conference call on Thursday after her party lost many vulnerable seats.

“We have to commit to not saying the words ‘defund the police’ ever again,” Spanberger said.

“We need to not ever use the words socialist or socialism ever again. It does matter, and we have lost good members because of that,” she added.

Spanberger’s comments arose during a press conference with House Democrats such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Cheri Bustos (D-IL).

House Democrats lost roughly six vulnerable Democrats seats as Pelosi promised in August that she would increase her majority by “double-digits.”

Spanberger said that the election results were a “failure.”

“No one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again,” the Virginia Democrat said. “Nobody should be talking about socialism.”

She warned that if they repeat these leftist tactics, “We will get f—— torn apart.”

Other Democrats warned that progressive policies would not lead to more victories.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said, if “we are going to run on Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized medicine, we’re not going to win.”

Pelosi pushed back on criticism of the Democrats’ slimmer majority, claiming that Democrats still won the battle.

“This has been a life or death fight for the very fate of our democracy. We did not win every battle, but we did win the war. We held the House. Joe Biden is on a clear path to be the next president of the United States,” Pelosi said.

“I hope any of you who have something to report or feedback will come to me,” the California Democrat said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.