12-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times While Getting School Supplies in Chicago

A 12-year old boy was shot multiple times Wednesday night after riding with his father to pick up school supplies in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 12-year-old Lamar Davis was sitting in his father’s car when an SUV pulled up and someone inside it opened fire. Lamar was hit multiple times with .45 caliber rounds. He was taken to a hospital in “fair condition” and released on Thursday afternoon.

Lamar’s mother, Melissa Robinson, was able to talk to her son while he was in the hospital. She said he did not know who shot him or why.

“He was just sitting there in the car and someone shot him. Kids can’t go outside, they can’t do anything,” Robinson said.

On November 13, 2020, Breitbart News reported there have been nearly 100 expressway shootings in Chicago this year. NBC 5 puts the exact figure at 99 expressway shootings. Those shootings resulted in 62 victims, six of whom succumbed to their wounds.

By comparison, Chicago saw 52 expressway shootings in 2019, “and 43 in 2018.”

The Chicago Tribune reports that 3,619 people were shot in city-wide gun crime January 1, 2020, through November 9, 2020. That figure represents victims that sustained non-fatal injuries as well victims who were killed.

If we isolate homicides, the Tribune reports that 673 people were killed in the city January 1, 2020, through November 9, 2020.

