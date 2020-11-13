Almost 100 Expressway Shootings in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

There have been almost 100 expressway shootings this year in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On October 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported 87 such shootings had occurred during the year. On November 11, 2020, NBC 5 reported the number had reached 99 total shooting incidents. And “there have been 12 days this year with at least two shootings.”

Illinois State Police indicate the 99 shooting incidents resulted in 62 being wounded, with six of those individuals succumbing to their wounds.

And while the shootings have occurred on various routes and highways, the Dan Ryan Expressway is leading the pack. Illinois State Police Col. David Byrd said, “So the Dan Ryan expressway which leads to I-57 … is where we see most of our shootings.”

Chicago freelance video journalist Ken Herzlich travels the expressways looking for shootings and other egregious acts. He notes, “You should see some of these cars. They’re shot up, the windshields are shot out, back windows and side doors. A lot of people are getting injured, including a number of children.”

The report of 99 expressway shootings follows a Monday in which 17 people were shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago, four fatally. And that Monday came one day after a weekend in which at least 40 were shot, five fatally.

