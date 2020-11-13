Appearing Friday on CNN, former CIA Director John Brennan said the United States is comprised of “nativist, xenophobic” elements exhibited abroad in the last century.

Former CIA director John Brennan says he hopes President Trump will not divulge national secrets after leaving office. "But I do worry," he says about what Trump might do to "enhance his personal, political, or financial standing in the future." pic.twitter.com/1RJI2P6G92 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 13, 2020

A transcript is as follows: