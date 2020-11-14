PHOTOS: Donald Trump Thrills Supporter Rally in D.C. with Motorcade Drive-By

The motorcade of US President Donald Trump drives past supporters holding a rally in Washington, DC, on November 14, 2020. - Supporters are backing Trump's claim that the November 3 election was fraudulent. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump thrilled a supporter rally Saturday in Washington, DC, as he drove by the group on the way to the golf course.

The “Million MAGA March” and “Stop the Steal” groups rallied in Washington, DC, to protest the election results after former Vice President Joe Biden gained late big margins in states critical to the president’s reelection:

Supporters cheer as the motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump passes by Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC on November 14, 2020. – Supporters are backing Trump’s claim that the November 3 election was fraudulent. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The president’s motorcade drove down Pennsylvania Avenue, where crowds of his supporters were gathered on both sides of the street.

Supporters cheer as the motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump passes by Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC on November 14, 2020. – Supporters are backing Trump’s claim that the November 3 election was fraudulent. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters cheered and waved at the president as they held supportive signs and Trump flags. Some supporters even ran along the street after the motorcade:

The motorcade passed the Willard Hotel and did a circuit of Freedom Plaza, where the rally of supporters gathered:

Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally in Washington, DC, on November 14, 2020. – Supporters are backing Trump’s claim that the November 3 election was fraudulent. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The crowd chanted “USA!” and “We want Trump!” and “Four more years!” as the president drove by:

The president’s motorcade went on to his golf course in Virginia, where he presumably played golf.

