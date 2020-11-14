During an appearance this week on The Kyle Olson Show, Donald Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley blasted recent comments Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made accusing the campaign of racism.

Nessel went after the campaign over its lawsuit seeking to block the certification of results in Detroit and Wayne County.

“Really the themes that we see, that persist, are this: Black people are corrupt, Black people are incompetent, and Black people can’t be trusted. That’s the narrative that is continually espoused by the Trump campaign and their allies in these lawsuits,” Nessel said on Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“That’s offensive and ridiculous on every single level,” Gidley responded.

“This president has done more for the African-American community than most previous presidents, and for her to make that claim is so ridiculous, so ludicrous, and so out of touch with reality,” he said.

Gidley noted Trump won a larger share of African-American votes “than any Republican in history.”

He cited the passage of criminal justice reform, historic funding for Historic Black Colleges and Universities, and Opportunity Zones, among other things.

“For her to dismiss affidavits that are sworn under the penalty of perjury just for political reasons,” Gidley told The Kyle Olson Show.

“Wouldn’t you want to know, wouldn’t you want to prove that people voted in a responsible, real manner?” he asked.

Gidley argued Nessel and others like her are “scared of what they may find out” – that Trump made inroads across the country.

“It’s proof-positive that this president cares about all of the people in this country, and he also cares about making sure that this election is free and is fair; and regardless of your skin tone, if you cast a vote and it’s legal, it should be counted, and right now, there’s serious doubt about whether that’s the case.”

The campaign has filed suit in the federal Western District of Michigan seeking to block the results from Wayne County from being certified.

Nessel attacked the campaign for that decision.

“In my view, this is really a brazen case of forum shopping,” Nessel said, according to the paper.

“I will add that forum shopping and judge shopping are my least two favorite shopping seasons.”

The Free Press reported all five judges in the Western District were nominated by Republican presidents, while 13 of the 20 in the Eastern District were nominated by Democrats.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.