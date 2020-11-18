Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) provided a positive update on his health Wednesday, saying he remains symptom free following his coronavirus diagnosis.

“I remain symptom free & in isolation,” Grassley wrote on Twitter. “I continue to feel good Thx for all the messages of encouragement & prayers.”

Grassley, who, at 87 years old, is the longest-serving Republican senator, announced Tuesday that he would quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

“I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home,” the senator wrote.

Grassley said he looks forward to “resuming my normal schedule soon.”

The Iowa Republican, who was in the Senate and voting on Monday, did not say how he had been exposed. His office said that he was not experiencing any symptoms and was isolating in his Virginia home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.