Sen. David Perdue’s (R-GA) campaign released an ad on Friday charging that he is the “last line of defense” against defunding the police, voting rights for illegal immigrants, and packing the Supreme Court with additional justices.

Perdue’s campaign released an ad, “Total,” which highlights how Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Jon Ossoff would enable House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) radical leftist agenda.

Ben Fry, the Perdue campaign manager, said in a statement on Friday:

Jon Ossoff would be a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi, AOC, and Chuck Schumer in their bid to horrifically change America. David Perdue is our last line of defense against efforts to give voting rights to illegal immigrants, defund the police, pack the Supreme Court, and take away private health insurance coverage. We must reject this radical takeover on January 5th — and save America.

Ossoff hopes to oust Perdue during the Georgia runoff in January.

The ad cites Schumer, Ossoff, Georgia Democrat activist Stacey Abrams, and Ocasio-Cortez’s plan to “change America” by flipping Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s (R-GA) seats.

The transcript of the ad reads:

Chuck Schumer: Now we take Georgia, then we change America. Jon Ossoff: Change is coming to America. Stacey Abrams: The blue wave is comprised of those who are documented and undocumented. AOC: We’ll win these races in Georgia so we don’t have to negotiate.

Narrator: That’s their goal, total radical control to bring horrific change to America. Only Georgians can stop them. Vote David Perdue to save America.

Perdue recently declined to debate Ossoff in January, charging that Ossoff would only continue to lie about his “socialist agenda.”

“He refused to talk about the issues and could not defend his radical socialist agenda. If Ossoff wants to keep lying to Georgians on TV, he will have to use his out-of-state money to pay for it,” Perdue said in a statement in November.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.