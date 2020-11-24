White House Turkey Pardon: Reporter Asks Donald Trump if He Plans to Pardon Himself

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump steps through the Rose Garden Colonnade before 'pardoning' the national Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House November 24, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

A reporter attending the annual White House turkey pardon ceremony on Tuesday shouted out a question about other pardons.

“Pardons before leaving office? Will you be issuing a pardon for yourself?” the reporter shouted.

“Mr. President, will you invite president-elect Biden?” another reporter asked.

The president did not respond, turning and applauding the crowd, standing with First Lady Melania Trump.

