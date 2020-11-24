A reporter attending the annual White House turkey pardon ceremony on Tuesday shouted out a question about other pardons.
“Pardons before leaving office? Will you be issuing a pardon for yourself?” the reporter shouted.
“Mr. President, will you invite president-elect Biden?” another reporter asked.
The president did not respond, turning and applauding the crowd, standing with First Lady Melania Trump.
At the end of the White House turkey pardon, one reporter shouts to Trump: “will you be issuing a pardon for yourself?"
"Will you invite president-elect Biden," another asks, to silence from the president. pic.twitter.com/lCwAtiLqW9
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 24, 2020
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.