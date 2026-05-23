Blackburn: ‘Let’s Be Sure’ Other Members of the Axis of Evil Don’t Prop Iran Up

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) expressed her support for President Donald Trump’s actions against Iran.

However, she cautioned against allowing China, Russia and North Korea to prop up the crumbling Iranian regime.

“You know, Senator, I think it’s admirable,” guest host Lawrence Jones said. “You know, the president comes in, and he starts doing peace agreements all over the world. He truly likes peace. He has the Board of Peace now. And he’s ended conflicts, gotten hostages back. But you know, as often I talk to generals, and they say the enemy has a vote in these conflicts, and I look at Iran’s public statements, and they don’t seem to want to deal. They almost seem to be taunting the president. Now, we know how this story is going to end if they continue to do that. But do you think something is happening differently privately?”

Blackburn replied, “Oh, indeed I do, Lawrence. Bear in mind that their economy is failing. They have ships and tankers that are loaded with oil, and they have Kharg Island that is full. They have nowhere to put oil, and that is their revenue. Likewise, Secretary Bessent today placed sanctions on nine Iranians that are linked to Hezbollah. Now, Iran is the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. If you want to cut that money off, then going ahead and putting these sanctions in place is a positive step. But the president is determined — no nuclear weapon. The strait will be open. They have got to turn over this enriched uranium. Their navy is destroyed. Much of their infrastructure is destroyed. And let’s be sure that Russia, China, North Korea — the other members of the axis of evil are not propping Iran up.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor