Giants’ Abdul Carter Takes Shot at Jaxson Dart Over Trump Support: ‘Thought This Sh*t Was AI’

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s decision to show his support for President Trump by introducing him at a recent event in New York has angered one of his teammates.

On Friday, Dart came to the stage as the music was blaring at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York.

“Big Blue nation, it’s a pleasure to be here. I gotta start this off with a ‘Go Big Blue [chant],’” Dart said before welcoming Trump to the stage to promote tax cuts signed into law last year.

“I want to thank Jaxson Dart, this is going to be a future Hall of Famer in my book,” Trump said. “Thank you, thank you, Jaxson. Lot of talent.”

That public show of support for the president did not sit well with Carter, who captioned a video of the event, “thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man.”

The public callout of Dart rubbed former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes the wrong way.

“The locker room is a sacred place because it brings together everyone from all walks of life and beliefs for one common goal,” Tynes wrote. “Calling a teammate out publicly for his political views and to get attention is nasty work.”

Both Carter and Dart were first-round draft selections of the Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dart is well within his rights, of course, to voice his support for the president, and Abdul Carter is within his rights to oppose it. However, as Tynes points out, typically those disputes between players are settled inside the locker room and not publicly on social media.

It’s unknown at this point how the Giants will handle the situation. Giants head coach John Harbaugh is a well-known Trump supporter, as is the most famous player in Giants history, Lawrence Taylor.