Dr. Mikhail Varchavski, an Internet celebrity popularly known as Doctor Mike with millions of followers across social media, was recorded and photographed partying while maskless on November 12.

The Daily Mail reported that Varchasvski celebrated his 31st birthday in Miami “surrounded” by many “bikini-clad women” while not wearing a mask and in close proximity to others.

Varchasvski regularly advises his audience to wear masks and distance themselves from others as measures to reduce transmission of the coronavirus infection. In a YouTube video he produced and published in October, he recorded himself wearing a surgical mask while alone in a medical examination room. He also urges his followers to get flu vaccinations.

Varachavski interviewed Dr. Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in March. Both he and Fauci characterized “social distancing” as a necessary and useful measure to reduce coronavirus infection and prevent an overwhelming of hospitals with COVID-19 patients.

Varchasvski praised Fauci as a “voice of reason” in his interview with the public health official. “My whole channel is about fact checking, putting out accurate info, and you’ve essentially become the face for that,” he said to Fauci.

News media outlets have invited Varchavski to share his coronavirus guidance regarding distancing and masks since the coronavirus outbreak, including Fox News Channel, NBC, the Washington Post, and NowThis News.

In September, Varchavski described Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as his “good friend” while demonstrating how Americans should abstain from handshakes by touching elbows with his colleagues.

Varchavski has also supported lockdowns and shutdown decrees — ostensibly in the interest of public health — banning “non-essential” businesses, endeavors, and other operations.

The Daily Mail described Varchavski as “the vanguard of stressing the importance of wearing a mask to stop the spread of Covid-19.”