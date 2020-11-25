Pennsylvania State Senate Plans Meeting to Air Complaints of Voter Fraud

The Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee plans to meet Wednesday in Gettysburg to air complaints of voter fraud to the public.

“Over the past few weeks, I have heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system, and concerns whether their vote was counted,” State Sen. David Argall, R-Mahanoy City said in a statement. “We need to correct these issues to restore faith in our republic.”

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 25 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg.

Election fraud expert Eric Eggers says Michigan and Pennsylvania, with their "weird anomalies" this election, are raising "tough questions" about voter fraud. https://t.co/Wg8dKw0wlY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 11, 2020

President Donald Trump has been rumored to make an appearance at the meeting, but the White House would not confirm those reports, and no changes were made to the president’s public schedule.

President Trump’s lawyer former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is expected to give a presentation, according to the campaign.

Each Senator at the hearing will give a five-minute opening statement followed by witnesses willing to present affidavits attesting to voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” Giuliani said in a statement. “And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”