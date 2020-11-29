Sixteen people were shot, five fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatality occurred Friday at 8:30 p.m., when a 27-year-old man was shot and killed “in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard.”

Another homicide occurred at 6:10 a.m. Saturday, when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots at 33-year-old Luis Flores, killing him.

The Sun-Times reports 27-year-old Lacey Sheppard was killed around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, when someone opened fired on him “in the 9000 block of South Commercial Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old was killed early Sunday then just before 4:30 a.m., a 34-year-old male was shot to death while sitting on the sidewalk “in the 7800-block of South Rhodes Avenue.”

Breitbart News reported 50 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lighfoot’s Chicago, and five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Chicago Tribune reports over 3,600 people were shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago January 1, 2020, through November 9, 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.