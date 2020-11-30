Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Says School Must Remain Open

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday said that schools are required to remain open for in-person learning in the spring as the state continues to battle the coronavirus.

WEAR-TV reports:

[The schools] will also continue to offer virtual options, although there will be stricter monitoring requirements in virtual classes. When it comes to virtual classes, the new rules will require parents to be notified if the student is struggling with virtual learning. Transitions to in-person learning may then be made, unless a parent objects.

“Closing schools due to coronavirus is probably the biggest blunder in modern American history,” DeSantis told reporters.

“People who advocate closing schools for virus mitigation are effectively today’s flat-Earthers, they have no scientific or evidence support for their position,” he added.

Florida is experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases with 990,000 confirmed infections since the pandemic started.

DeSantis’s comments come after the governor extended his order barring local governments from imposing mask mandates.

“Just as an act of executive grace, all outstanding fines and penalties that have been applied against individuals are suspended,” DeSantis said last week.

“I think we need to get away from trying to penalize people for not social distancing and work with people constructively,” he added.