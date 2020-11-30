St. Louis Driver Shoots, Kills Alleged 14-Year-Old Carjacker

The St. Louis County Police Department indicates an alleged 14-year-old carjacker was shot and killed by a 53-year-old driver Sunday afternoon at 3:47 p.m.

KSDK reports the St. Louis County PD received a warning of a shooting “at Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard” and arrived to find “a 14-year-old boy who had tried to run away after he was shot.”

The boy was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 53-year-old was taken into custody for questioning, and early stages of the investigation indicate the man “was carjacked by the boy and another person near the Gas Mart on 9301 Lewis and Clark Boulevard.” The man retrieved a gun during the incident and shot the 14-year-old.

KMOV reports weapons were recovered from the man and the 14-year-old. The second carjacking suspect fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

