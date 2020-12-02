Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler (D) urged residents to “stay home” in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus while vacationing in Mexico following his daughter’s wedding.

KENS5 reports:

Adler has confirmed to the KVUE Defenders that, after hosting his daughter’s wedding, he vacationed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month with a group of people. Both happened in early November, just as top health officials began urging families not to gather with others outside their households and the mayor himself asked people to stay home if they could in order to slow the number of coronavirus cases. Adler told KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski that he did not violate his own order or orders by Gov. Greg Abbott and took multiple steps to ensure the safety of his guests, including rapid COVID-19 testing. But the private actions are from a public official who has been front and center urging Austinites to take COVID-19 precautions — and he even did so while he was out of the country.

On November 9, Adler (pictured, center) urged residents during a Facebook video message, “We need to stay home if you can…We need to keep the numbers down.”

“Now is not the time to relax,” he added.

Adler admits that the video was recorded while in Mexico after traveling from Texas on a private plane. He said he was accompanied by eight people, which included family members. 48 hours prior to recording the messaging, Adler held a wedding at Hotel Saint Cecilia for his daughter. The reception is said to have been attended by 20 people.

Adler released the following statement addressing KENS5’s report.