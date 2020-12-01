San Francisco Mayor London Breed Attended Birthday Party at French Laundry

San Francisco Mayor London Breed attended a birthday party at the high-end French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley — one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom did the same, and three days before banning indoor dining at restaurants in her own city.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday:

Breed took a few days off after election day and joined seven others the night of Nov. 7 to celebrate socialite Gorretti Lo Lui’s 60th birthday, Breed’s spokesman Jeff Cretan confirmed. The party of eight dined in the same kind of partially enclosed room with a ceiling and chandelier as Newsom did — making it more of an indoor dining experience than an outdoor one. … The dinner would have certainly violated San Francisco’s health guidelines if it took place in Breed’s own city. San Francisco has issued stricter guidance than the state for several types of businesses, including restaurants, which were not supposed to seat groups larger than six indoors or outdoors unless everyone lived together. Three days after dining at the French Laundry, Breed banned indoor dining in San Francisco altogether. … It’s just the latest example of a politician not exactly practicing what they keep preaching. When Newsom attended his French Laundry dinner for lobbyist Jason Kinney’s 50th birthday, the party of 12 certainly included more than three households. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair done in San Francisco while salons were ordered closed. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo told people to avoid big gatherings for Thanksgiving, but attended his elderly parents’ holiday dinner in Saratoga with other relatives from five households. Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl voted to ban outdoor dining last week — and hours later was spotted dining outside at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

As Breitbart News reported last month, Gov. Newsom apologized for attending his friend’s party at the French Laundry, one of the most exclusive restaurants in California. He imposed a month-long curfew on the state from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., but he exempted Hollywood from its restrictions, defining the entertainment industry as “essential.” He has threatened “more drastic” action, as the state continues to experience a spike in coronavirus rates, despite mask mandates and other restrictions.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.