Donald Trump: ‘We Must Work Hard’ for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler

President Donald Trump rallied supporters for Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Senate runoff election in a message Wednesday.

“Will be going to Georgia for a big Trump Rally in support of our two great Republican Senators, David and Kelly,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president previously indicated that he will campaign in the state for the two Senate Republicans on Saturday, September 5.

“They are fantastic people who love their Country and love their State,” Trump wrote. “We must work hard and be sure they win.”

The president continues voicing support for Loeffler and Perdue even as he has criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for failing to pursue allegations of voter fraud in the state.

“Why won’t Governor Brian Kemp, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes,” Trump asked Monday on Twitter.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

On Friday, Trump told Georgia supporters that even though the 2020 election was a “total scam,” it was important not to boycott the election.

“We must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people,” he wrote. “Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people”: