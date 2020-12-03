President Donald Trump criticized the Justice Department at the White House on Thursday for not working hard enough to investigate allegations of voter fraud.

The president was asked by reporters about Barr’s assertion that he had not seen enough fraud to overturn the election currently led by former Vice President Joe Biden, even as the department continued to investigate claims of fraud.

“He hasn’t done anything yet,” Trump replied, referring to Barr. “When he looks he’ll see the kind of evidence that right now you are seeing in the Georgia senate. … So they haven’t looked very hard. Which is a disappointment to be honest.”

Trump spoke to reporters following a Medal of Freedom ceremony for legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz.

Trump reportedly had an “intense” meeting with Barr on Tuesday during his trip to the White House, according to ABC News.

Trump urged the Justice Department to investigate claims of fraud and election abnormalities on Thursday.

“They should be looking at all of this fraud. This is not civil,” he said. “This is criminal stuff. This is very bad criminal stuff.”

When Trump was asked by reporters if he still had confidence in Barr, he replied, “Ask me that in a number of weeks from now.”