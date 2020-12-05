Donald Trump in Georgia: ‘We’re Winning this Election’

President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia Saturday for the Senate runoff election on behalf of Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, repeating his assertion that he was winning the presidential election.

“You know we won Georgia, just so you understand,” Trump said as the cheering crowd shouted, “We love you!”

“We’re winning this election,” he continued. “We’re fighting very hard for this state.”

The president pointed to allegations of corruption and problems with the election in the state of Georgia.

“When the numbers come out of ceilings and leather bags you start to say, ‘What’s going on?” Trump said.

The president described the upcoming runoff election in Georgia as the “most important congressional runoff in history” and urged voters to support Perdue and Loeffler.

“You have to do it, they cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it,” he said.

He warned that the Democrats would try to steal the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

His supporters shouted “Stop the steal!” as he spoke about the efforts to contest the election.

The president also referred to his conflict with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, urging that they get tougher in the fight against election fraud.

“That’s up to your government here and for whatever reason, your secretary of state and your governor are afraid of Stacey Abrams,” he said.

On November 20, both Kemp and Raffensperger signed paperwork that certified the Georgia election for Biden.

Trump vowed to continue litigating the election all the way to the Supreme Court.

“If we have courage and wisdom, I think we know what the answer is going to be, because you can’t let people get away with what they got away with,” he said.

Trump reminded his supporters that they won more votes in 2020 than any sitting president in history, and he accused the Democrats of foul play.

“They’re trying to convince us that we lost. We didn’t lose. They found a lot of ballots, to be nice about it, and they got rid of some too,” he said.

The president said that if he lost the election fairly he would have no problem conceding and stepping down from power.

“If I lost, I’d be a very gracious loser. If I lost, I would say I lost and I would go to Florida and I would take it easy … but you can’t ever accept when they steal and rig and rob.”