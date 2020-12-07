Armed Homeowner Confronts, Shoots Alleged Intruder

An armed homeowner confronted and shot an alleged intruder around 7:15 p.m. Friday night in Jennings County, Indiana.

WAVE 3 reports the homeowner called the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office after shooting the alleged intruder, while the suspect fled to a Elizabethtown Fire Station seeking medical help.

Fire station personnel gave the suspect medical attention until deputies arrived on scene.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office used a Facebook post to say they received two 911 calls on the alleged intrusion. One from the homeowner, after he shot the suspect, and a second from fire station personnel, who called to report a man with a gunshot wound was at their station.

Deputies responded to the home and to the fire station and “the male subject was eventually airlifted to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and is currently listed in critical condition.”

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office stressed the incident was an isolated one, and “at no time was the general public in danger.”

