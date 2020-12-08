Donald Trump to Attend His Third Army-Navy Football Game

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the Army-Navy rivalry football game on Saturday.

“The president’s going to make it,” Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk told reporters on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The game will be played at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, at Michie Stadium.

Trump has previously demonstrated great enthusiasm for the game, attending it in 2018 and 2019 as well as in 2016 after he was elected president.

The game was originally scheduled for Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia but was moved due to state limits on outdoor gatherings.

Update from Michie Stadium. Still one of the most treasured athletic venues in 🇺🇸🇺🇸 and still the home of @ArmyWP_Football, now also the home of the 121st @ArmyNavyGame presented by USAA. More work to do but getting close. Shoutout to @GoArmyWestPoint facilities team‼️ #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/k3mH2RjTYU — Bob Beretta (@bobberetta) December 4, 2020

Only Army cadets and Navy midshipmen will be allowed to attend the game as part of the restrictions due to coronavirus.